Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 2nd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FMN opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $111,676.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,181,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,118.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 160,510 shares of company stock worth $1,665,794 in the last quarter.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

