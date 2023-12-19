Finning International Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$37.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.94. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Stories

