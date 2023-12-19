First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

