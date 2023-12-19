First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

