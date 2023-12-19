First Bank & Trust Has $333,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.66.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

