First Bank & Trust Sells 14 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,430.29 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,408.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,367.69.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.