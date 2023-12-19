First Bank & Trust Sells 53 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $380.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

