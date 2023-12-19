First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

