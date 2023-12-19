First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,291 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 25.01% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

