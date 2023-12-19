Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.