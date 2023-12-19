Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $78.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. Fortive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

