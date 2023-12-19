Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stake Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

