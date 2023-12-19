Fusionist Price Reaches $13.16 on Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $13.16 or 0.00030633 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $289.19 million and approximately $610.13 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017084 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 13.75274688 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,117,729,031.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

