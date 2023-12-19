FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEC. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEC stock opened at C$11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.83. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$15.06.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

