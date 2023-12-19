FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raised by National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 151,387 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

