FY2025 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Lifted by Analyst

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO opened at $4.88 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,388 shares of company stock worth $833,283 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after buying an additional 1,166,894 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 85.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,007 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

