FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Issued By Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.37. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

