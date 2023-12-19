GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.58. GDS has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

