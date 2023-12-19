GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GEE Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 507,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,496. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

