General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.