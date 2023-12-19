Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

