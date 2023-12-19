Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stake Lessened by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

