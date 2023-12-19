Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. Graco has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,193,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 27.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $2,239,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 72,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

