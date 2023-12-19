Greg Lehmkuhl Acquires 1,700 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

