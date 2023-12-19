Grey Street Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grey Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 22,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

