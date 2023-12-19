Grey Street Capital LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grey Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $347.56. The company has a market capitalization of $885.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

