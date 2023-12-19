Greylin Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

