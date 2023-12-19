Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.2 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.