Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.2 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
