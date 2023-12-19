Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

