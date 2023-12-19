Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $289.00 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.00 and a 200-day moving average of $273.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

