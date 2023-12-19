Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,885 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

