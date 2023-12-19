Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,879 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

WELL stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 187.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

