Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 870 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $472,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $393.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

