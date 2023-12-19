Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 963 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $383.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.81 and a 200-day moving average of $402.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.