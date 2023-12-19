Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after buying an additional 509,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,260,241,000 after buying an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

