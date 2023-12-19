Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 5.9 %

HALL stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

