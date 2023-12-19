Halpern Financial Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.