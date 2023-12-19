Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

