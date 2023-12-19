Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.