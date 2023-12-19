Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.