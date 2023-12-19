Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.09) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn ($6.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.93). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $709.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hawaiian has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

