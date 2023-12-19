HC Wainwright Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $28.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,374 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

