Head-To-Head Analysis: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.55% 2.85% 1.40% Clearway Energy 4.05% 1.30% 0.42%

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Avangrid pays out 127.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy pays out 343.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $7.92 billion 1.58 $881.00 million $1.38 23.45 Clearway Energy $1.33 billion 3.95 $582.00 million $0.46 56.68

This table compares Avangrid and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Avangrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avangrid and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 0 0 1.75 Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Avangrid on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 9.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

