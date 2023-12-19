Head to Head Contrast: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IRIDEX has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -14.21% -52.93% -20.00% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $56.97 million 0.75 -$7.55 million ($0.48) -5.50 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 20.23 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares IRIDEX and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IRIDEX and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRIDEX currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.24%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

