Head to Head Contrast: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) vs. Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unrivaled Brands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unrivaled Brands
|$52.01 million
|0.11
|-$188.93 million
|$0.01
|0.73
|Kingfisher
|$16.01 billion
|0.36
|$577.21 million
|N/A
|N/A
Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.
Risk & Volatility
Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unrivaled Brands
|-2.37%
|N/A
|-1.16%
|Kingfisher
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Kingfisher beats Unrivaled Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Unrivaled Brands
Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
