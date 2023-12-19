Head to Head Contrast: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) vs. Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingfisher 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.11 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.73 Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.36 $577.21 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kingfisher beats Unrivaled Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.