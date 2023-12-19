Head-To-Head Review: Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) vs. PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and PRA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.40 billion 0.82 $194.56 million ($0.49) -99.78 PRA Group $966.52 million 0.97 $117.15 million ($1.50) -15.92

Analyst Recommendations

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Encore Capital Group and PRA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. PRA Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.32%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Encore Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group -0.75% -0.34% -0.09% PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35%

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats PRA Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services, as well as debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

