Head to Head Review: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.33 $226.55 million $0.16 41.50 APA $8.58 billion 1.27 $3.67 billion $4.88 7.30

Analyst Ratings

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kosmos Energy and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 APA 2 7 7 1 2.41

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.53, suggesting a potential upside of 43.59%. APA has a consensus target price of $46.06, suggesting a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than APA.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 4.41% 38.42% 7.18% APA 17.62% 92.51% 11.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.