Head-To-Head Survey: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $278.29 million 1.83 $74.25 million $3.35 8.55 Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 16.86% 11.33% 0.97% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

