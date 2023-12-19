HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HEICO Stock Up 1.0 %

HEI stock opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. HEICO has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $186.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 2.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

