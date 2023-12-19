ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
ICICI Bank stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBN
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.