ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

ICICI Bank stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,128,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 488,749 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBN

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.