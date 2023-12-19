Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $477.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.